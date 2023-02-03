Scotiabank Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.70. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $124.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading

