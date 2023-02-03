Argus Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $210.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.00.

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

