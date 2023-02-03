Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenable from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.13.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Institutional Trading of Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tenable by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 128.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $270,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.