Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenable from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.13.
Shares of TENB stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tenable by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 128.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $270,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.
