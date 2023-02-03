Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells 60,093 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,771,489.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,457.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68.

On Monday, January 23rd, Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $566,629.30.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15.

On Monday, November 14th, Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Moelis & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

