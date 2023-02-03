LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.26.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

