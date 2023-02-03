Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.20 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.60.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.73.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTR opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenician Capital LLC boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 956,736 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $2,089,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

