Insider Buying: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Buys $19,999,999.25 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) Director Randal J. Kirk bought 11,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,129,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,476,037. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $456.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.87. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 33.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth $32,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 57.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

