General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells $6,263,268.00 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $231.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.86. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.