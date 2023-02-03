Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $89.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of AWI opened at $82.73 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $99.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.