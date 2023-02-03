Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.