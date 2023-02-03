JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $364,980.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $364,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,099,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Friday, January 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 32,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 8,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 34,700 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $340,060.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $13.98 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Towle & Co purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,456,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,132 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after purchasing an additional 956,559 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 740,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 561,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.