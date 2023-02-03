Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $272.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.58.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $262.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Teleflex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teleflex by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.