Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $272.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.58.
Teleflex Price Performance
Teleflex stock opened at $262.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Teleflex
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleflex (TFX)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.