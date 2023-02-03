Citigroup Begins Coverage on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TTM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.71. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 125.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 87,915 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 563.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 249,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 24.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.