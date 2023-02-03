Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.06.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

