Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO Sells $503,640.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,746.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $82.55 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,969 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $3,631,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Agilysys by 5.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,378 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 25.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 66,178 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

