CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $628,000.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,512,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Up 0.6 %

CMPO stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.39 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

