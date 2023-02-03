HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.47% from the stock’s current price.

KRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

KRTX stock opened at $194.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day moving average of $212.10. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,250. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,479,000 after buying an additional 191,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after buying an additional 161,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 881,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,513,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

