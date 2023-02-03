Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

