ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.37.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 25.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

