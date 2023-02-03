Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Air T worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

