American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 154.49% from the company’s previous close.

American Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.