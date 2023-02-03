American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 154.49% from the company’s previous close.
American Resources Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
About American Resources
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
