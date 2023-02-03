BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $31.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $29.20.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

