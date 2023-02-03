Analysts Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Price Target at $44.36

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.36.

BROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS opened at $39.93 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.20 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.27 million. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $52,319,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth about $10,332,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $8,973,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

