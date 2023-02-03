Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.5 %

FCX opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.