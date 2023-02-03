SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

SOFI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,303,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 352,489 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 124,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 682,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,636,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

