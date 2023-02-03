Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $36,823,000. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

