JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $181.00 Price Target for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.48.

NYSE UPS opened at $191.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $232.19.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

