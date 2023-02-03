Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

BLCM opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

