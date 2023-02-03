Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $166.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

