First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of First United stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get First United alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First United by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First United by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.