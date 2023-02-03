Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.
About Symbolic Logic
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.