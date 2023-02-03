Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Rating)

See Also

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.