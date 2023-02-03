StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

