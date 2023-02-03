StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 4.7 %

GSI Technology stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in GSI Technology by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

