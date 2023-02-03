Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Sells $1,259,225.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $523.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $232.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.39.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

