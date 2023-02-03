Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Sells $1,259,225.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of COST opened at $523.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $232.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.39.
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
