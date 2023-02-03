Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Director David L. Porteous Sells 80,000 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBANP opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

