Paul John Smith Sells 2,301 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, November 18th, Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04.

On Monday, November 14th, Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Paul John Smith sold 37 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $13,434.70.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $491.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 306.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,208,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

