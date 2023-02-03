Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.