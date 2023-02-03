MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MOFG opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,133.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 24,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $856,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,855.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $51,133.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $997,757. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.