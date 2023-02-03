The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $675.00

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 675 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 671 ($8.29), with a volume of 155122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 672 ($8.30).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 824.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 646.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 613.58.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

