The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.00

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 156 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 155.20 ($1.92), with a volume of 317664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.80 ($1.91).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £865.41 million and a P/E ratio of -101.36.

Get The Global Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.15%.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.