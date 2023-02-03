Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Down 15.6%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) fell 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 145,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 214,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.34 million and a P/E ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

