Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

BAH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

BAH opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

