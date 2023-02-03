Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $1,706,250.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tesla Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $188.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.97.
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.
