Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

