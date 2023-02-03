Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
