Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

