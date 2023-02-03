TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.45. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in TTM Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

