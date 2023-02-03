U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

U-Haul Price Performance

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.96. U-Haul has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). U-Haul had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that U-Haul will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U-Haul

In related news, insider James J. Grogan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James J. Grogan bought 548 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.82 per share, for a total transaction of $231,653.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,667,833. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,324,985 shares of company stock valued at $76,868,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in U-Haul by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 85.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.