UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

