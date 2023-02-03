UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Up 10.1 %
NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.
UTStarcom Company Profile
