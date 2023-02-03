Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VTYX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.78.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at $491,120,284.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,646 shares of company stock worth $36,781,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $48,913,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $37,423,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,674,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 758,903 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

