Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Raised to $20.00 at Macquarie

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

